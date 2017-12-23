In 2016, I lost my beloved soulmate cat, Oliver, when he was only 7. It was sudden and devastating, as Oliver had seen me through many hard transitions in my life and I wasn’t prepared to lose my constant companion. After that, I said I wouldn’t adopt again as I didn’t want to let myself […]Read more
Jessica Joiner & Slipper
I found Slipper through the powers of the internet. I was tagged several times in a post featuring 3 street kittens in need of a home. I never really considered myself a cat person, but when I saw this little ginger baby I felt him calling for me. So, I did some research and reached […]Read more
Eva Goicochea, Winnie & Bea
In 2013, our Persian cat, Olive, passed from polycystic kidney disease (a common disease in this breed). Our other adopted Himalayan cat, Mr. Miyagi, was left as an only feline child. We took a weekend trip and left Mr. with a lot of food and water, but on the way home, we checked on our […]Read more
Nomi Leasure, Atticus & Scout
Atticus (see also: Fatticus; Fatty-Cakes) walked – literally – into my life spring of 2013. On the invitation of a can of tuna served on the front stoop, the bold little thing, just under a year I’d have guessed by weight and length, waltzed into my apartment, at the time shared with three other girls (all confessed […]Read more
Gabrielle Lamontagne & Fievel
Fievel and I met at the Aspca on 92nd street in June 2016. He was barely 2 month old and had tested positive for FIV (which eventually cleared) so he couldn’t share a space with other kittens. He was so playful and not shy at all. I’ve always had cats around me, but Fievel has […]Read more
Rose Smith, Lola & Bandit
I adopted Lola and Bandit on July 20th, 2013. I’d always had cats and dogs growing up, and I missed having a pet so much. I was learning more about rescuing animals and the statistics on how many animals are in shelters or euthanized, while more and more puppies and kittens are being bred, were […]Read more
Renee Chen, Arya & Temujin
Temujin and Arya are really my step kids. My husband rescued them from his ex girlfriend. Spending over $10,000 in Chinese bribes to get them out of Asia and into the United States during his tumultuous repatriation, he crash landed in New York City and into my life. The first time I met these babies […]Read more
Jen Murphy & Basil
Basil and I found each other when he was only 5 weeks old. A friend posted him on Facebook because his mom and siblings had been hit by a car and he needed a home fast. I offered to foster him and when he was dropped off at my place I learned he had […]Read more
Beth Ryan, Fez, Grendel & Inkling
Grendel, Inkling and Fez each chose me. The siblings during a Singaporean monsoon. And Fez on a hot night in McCarren Park. Three cats is a lot of cat. But I couldn’t live without these little furballs. Fez was born and raised in Williamsburg. My brother and sister-in-law and I found him as we […]Read more